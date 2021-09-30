$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $910.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $7.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,802.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,218. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $137.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

