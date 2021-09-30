$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Synopsys posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

SNPS stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,989. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.39 and its 200-day moving average is $274.87. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $210.33 and a 12 month high of $340.66.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

