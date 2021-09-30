$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.11.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $389.26 on Thursday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $311.69 and a 12-month high of $409.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 37.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 125.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 16.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $231,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

