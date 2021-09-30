$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.70.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $566,899. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,985,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,568.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 148,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,017,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.76.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

