$102.64 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report sales of $102.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.06 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $82.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $398.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.29 million to $403.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $448.18 million, with estimates ranging from $440.71 million to $458.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $108.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

