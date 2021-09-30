10,968 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTON. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $11,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 579,802 shares of company stock valued at $64,961,505. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $85.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average of $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

