112,700 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,316,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,773 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,504,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,857 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVE opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.40 and a beta of 3.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

