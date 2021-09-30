$12.17 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will post sales of $12.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.76 billion. The TJX Companies reported sales of $10.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $47.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.38 billion to $49.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $51.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.95 billion to $53.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NYSE TJX opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after acquiring an additional 398,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 559,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

