$12.26 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post sales of $12.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.04 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $41.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.67 million to $86.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $66.73 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $133.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after buying an additional 171,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth $1,990,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

