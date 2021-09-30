12,235 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $238.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

