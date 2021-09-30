$128.55 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report sales of $128.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $120.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $489.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $479.90 million to $501.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $570.65 million, with estimates ranging from $537.70 million to $607.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $57.46.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

