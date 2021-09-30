$15.48 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report $15.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 304.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $84.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.14 million to $87.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $130.61 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $145.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.32 EPS.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 278,813 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 160.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

