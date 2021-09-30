$163.80 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will report $163.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.00 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $103.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $618.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $623.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $697.63 million, with estimates ranging from $647.26 million to $748.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NRZ opened at $11.02 on Thursday. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

