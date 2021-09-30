$163.80 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will report $163.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.00 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $103.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $618.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $623.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $697.63 million, with estimates ranging from $647.26 million to $748.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NRZ opened at $11.02 on Thursday. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.