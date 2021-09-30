$163.80 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to post $163.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.59 million and the lowest is $158.00 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $103.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $618.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $623.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $697.63 million, with estimates ranging from $647.26 million to $748.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,972,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after buying an additional 43,177 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after buying an additional 800,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.93. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.