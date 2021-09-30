$163.80 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to post $163.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.59 million and the lowest is $158.00 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $103.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $618.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $623.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $697.63 million, with estimates ranging from $647.26 million to $748.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,972,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after buying an additional 43,177 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after buying an additional 800,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.93. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

