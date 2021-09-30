$171.56 Million in Sales Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will announce sales of $171.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $173.12 million. Standex International reported sales of $151.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $696.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $687.97 million to $705.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $738.07 million, with estimates ranging from $723.43 million to $752.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

SXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $108.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $94,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Standex International by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

