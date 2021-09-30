$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will post sales of $2.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the lowest is $2.26 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ryder System by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ryder System by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:R opened at $84.38 on Thursday. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

