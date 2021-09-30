$21.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report $21.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.53 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $22.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $93.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.27 billion to $95.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $92.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.34 billion to $96.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $207.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

