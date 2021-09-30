22,138 Shares in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLF. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after buying an additional 1,763,343 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares during the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at $45,945,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after acquiring an additional 979,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at $42,749,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HLF opened at $43.94 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91.
In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.
Herbalife Nutrition Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
