22,138 Shares in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLF. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after buying an additional 1,763,343 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares during the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at $45,945,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after acquiring an additional 979,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at $42,749,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF opened at $43.94 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

