$227.69 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to post $227.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.40 million and the lowest is $224.10 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $175.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.93. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

