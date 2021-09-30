22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) CEO James A. Mish Acquires 20,000 Shares

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) CEO James A. Mish acquired 20,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.96. 1,943,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.83. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 66.56%. Equities analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

XXII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen started coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

