$24.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to post $24.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.67 billion. Target posted sales of $22.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $104.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.23 billion to $104.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $106.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.20 billion to $108.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Target by 619.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,695,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $235.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.89 and a 200 day moving average of $230.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target has a 52 week low of $150.80 and a 52 week high of $267.06.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

