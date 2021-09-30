$253.86 Million in Sales Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to report sales of $253.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.80 million to $257.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year sales of $994.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $995.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Snap One.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

NASDAQ SNPO opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Snap One has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.84.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

