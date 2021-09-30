$256.22 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report sales of $256.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.20 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $222.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

SMPL stock opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,518.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

