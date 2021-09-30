$280.00 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report $280.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $293.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB opened at $71.64 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

