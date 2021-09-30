$289.00 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to post sales of $289.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.40 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $265.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $150.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.07, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.78 and a 1 year high of $154.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

