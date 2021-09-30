$29.65 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to post sales of $29.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $31.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $113.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $115.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $131.95 million, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $136.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

BMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRC stock opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

