29,382 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.95.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

