$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce $3.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.14 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after buying an additional 1,362,479 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 9,430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 574,116 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after purchasing an additional 368,264 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after purchasing an additional 315,850 shares during the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $150.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

