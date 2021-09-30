$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.55 billion and the lowest is $3.48 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $14.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $14.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.03 billion to $14.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

K has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,135,000 after purchasing an additional 163,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,855,000 after buying an additional 64,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after buying an additional 63,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.