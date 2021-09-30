$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.15 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

FISV opened at $110.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.59 and its 200-day moving average is $114.82. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after buying an additional 5,300,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

