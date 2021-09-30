$310.70 Million in Sales Expected for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce $310.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $337.80 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $151.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $934.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $907.50 million to $968.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

