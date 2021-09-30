$334.92 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report $334.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $334.15 million. Zendesk reported sales of $261.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZEN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,388,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,435,000 after buying an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after buying an additional 844,397 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZEN opened at $116.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $101.17 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

