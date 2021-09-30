367,049 Shares in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 367,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.49% of SIGA Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 59.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 160.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIGA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,262. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $557.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

