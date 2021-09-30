$371.45 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to announce $371.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370.00 million and the highest is $372.90 million. Synaptics posted sales of $328.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.69.

In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $141,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,546.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $181.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.