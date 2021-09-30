3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DDDX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 432,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,320. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. 3DX Industries has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

