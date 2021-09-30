3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Trading Up 7.4%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 9,706 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGOPY. Cheuvreux began coverage on 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price target for the company. Barclays set a $8.71 price target on 3i Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

