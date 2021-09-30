$4.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $15.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. UBS Group downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.81. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

