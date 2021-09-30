$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce sales of $4.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.38 billion and the highest is $4.54 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.76 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on DISH shares. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in DISH Network by 32.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in DISH Network by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 6.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $681,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

