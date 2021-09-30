$4.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.72 billion and the highest is $4.74 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $18.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.09 billion to $19.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $196,034,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,387,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $303,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,078 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,079 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

