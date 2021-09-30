$420.32 Million in Sales Expected for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to post sales of $420.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.10 million to $430.37 million. J2 Global reported sales of $356.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

JCOM opened at $141.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in J2 Global by 436.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

