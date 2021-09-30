$444.72 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce sales of $444.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.20 million and the lowest is $440.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $423.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA opened at $189.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $197.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

