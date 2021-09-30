$474.44 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to report sales of $474.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.00 million and the lowest is $448.88 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $431.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $475.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.09 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USX shares. Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James started coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of USX stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $440.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 273,942 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 518,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 211,832 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.