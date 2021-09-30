$479.10 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post sales of $479.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $453.57 million and the highest is $501.70 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $460.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MD. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Shares of MD stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. MEDNAX has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $35.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

