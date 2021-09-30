$498.61 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report sales of $498.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490.56 million and the highest is $507.43 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $472.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The business had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.54.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $128.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -150.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $132.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.