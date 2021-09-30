$5.05 Billion in Sales Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will report $5.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.02 billion and the highest is $5.07 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $19.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $19.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.93 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

NYSE:PNC opened at $197.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.33 and its 200 day moving average is $187.12. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.