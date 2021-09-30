$529.36 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to announce $529.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $527.50 million and the highest is $534.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $509.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.52. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

