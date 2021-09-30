$592.57 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post $592.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $603.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $585.20 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $833.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

