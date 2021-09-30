$6.34 EPS Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.03. Avis Budget Group posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 461.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $13.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.43 to $14.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $9.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Bank of America upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

Avis Budget Group stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

