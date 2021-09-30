$6.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post $6.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.47 billion and the lowest is $6.35 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.10 billion to $26.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.03 billion to $27.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $100.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

