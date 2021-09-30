$6.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will post sales of $6.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.54 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $23.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $24.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.84 billion to $29.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

V stock opened at $226.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.91. The firm has a market cap of $441.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,813 shares of company stock worth $18,226,623 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after acquiring an additional 663,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

